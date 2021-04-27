MEPs vote to revoke Greek MP's immunity

MEPs voted to strip the immunity of a Greek MP, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece for being one of the leading members of a criminal organization, AP reported.
The European Parliament voted 658-24 votes, with 10 abstentions, to revoke the immunity of Ioannis Lagos, allowing the Belgian authorities to extradite him to Greece.
Lagos has lived in Brussels since a Greek court in October found him and 17 other former members of the Greek parliament from the far-right Golden Dawn party guilty of running or being a member of a criminal organization.
The rest of the convicted Golden Dawn members are already in prison, with the exception of those who escaped and are officially hiding from justice.