Statue of Armenian architect Karo Halabyan unveiled in Moscow

A statue of founder of the Union of Architects of the USSR, Vice-President of the Academy of Architecture of the USSR and Chief Architect of Moscow Karo Halabyan was unveiled in Moscow today.
The statue is a gift from the Embassy of Armenia in the Russian Federation and was placed with the support of the Government of Moscow.
In his speech at the ceremony, Armenia’s Ambassador Vardan Toghanyan stated that the statue is being unveiled ahead of the 125th birth anniversary of Karo Halabyan to be marked next year. “The monument to Karo Halabyan is not only dedicated to the architect’s heritage, but also shows the close ties between the Armenians and Russians,” Toghanyan said and thanked the authorities of Moscow for their multilateral support.
Among other speakers were minister of the Government of Moscow, Head of the Department for Foreign Economic and International Relations Sergey Cheremin, head of Sokol district Alexey Borisenko and Halabyan's great-grandson Georgy Melkonyan.