John Kerry calls on scientists to lead fight against climate change denial

Widespread distrust of science and controversy over the underlying facts associated with growing political polarization and disinformation campaigns undermine efforts to combat climate change around the world, US Special Envoy for Climate John Carey noted.
According to him, achieving greater understanding and public agreement on the existential challenges of the world is crucial for their solution. “
Paid denial of climate change and political disregard by some governments for scientific warnings about the risks of COVID-19 are costing us dearly, he added.
Carey called on scientists to help convey to the public the urgent need for quick action.