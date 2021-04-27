Azerbaijani military doesn't allow Armenian pilgrims to visit Dadivank

The Azerbaijani military has not allowed Armenian pilgrims to visit Dadivank and perform the previously agreed ceremony of ordination to the priesthood, Ter Atanas Abehan, who was supposed to take part in the ceremony in Dadivank, which took place later in Gandzasar, told NEWS.am.
“Several weeks ago, we informed the Azerbaijanis about this through the Russian peacekeeping forces, and they agreed. Dadivank was supposed to be visited by 25 pilgrims, but last week we learned that the number of pilgrims had dropped to 15, and the day before the incident - to 10. On April 25, we went to Dadivank
Through Russian peacekeepers, we were informed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not allowed to visit Dadivank. If they attach importance to the pandemic, then they should have been wearing masks. In other words, artificial arguments were presented. The command of the peacekeeping forces also tried to talk and resolve the issue, but to no avail," he noted.
"Now I was supposed to be in Dadivank, but, I am in Gandzasar. The situation is still uncertain. On Sunday, you should try to visit Dadivank again," he added.