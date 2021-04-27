News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Turkish banks are wary of Erdogan's crazy project
Turkish banks are wary of Erdogan's crazy project
Region:Turkey
Theme: Economics

Some of Turkey's largest banks are reluctant to finance Canal Istanbul due to environmental concerns and investment risks associated with the massive construction project, Reuters reported, citing four senior bankers.

Two sources said the global sustainability pact signed by six of Turkey's top banks has become an obstacle to financing Kanal Istanbul, which Erdogan called a crazy project.

The government plans in June to begin the construction of a 45 km long canal that will connect the Black Sea in the north with the Sea of ​​Marmara in the south. Erdogan says the canal will protect the Bosphorus, which runs through the heart of Istanbul.

However, the mayor of Istanbul, engineers, and, according to one poll, a majority of citizens oppose the project for environmental reasons, claiming that it will destroy the marine ecosystem and resources that provide nearly a third of the city's freshwater.

Six Turkish banks, including Garanti Bank, Is Bank, and Yapi Kredi, have signed the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Banking, which call on signatories to avoid harming people and the planet.

In 2019, the channel's price was estimated at 75 billion lire - or $ 13 billion.

The reluctance of some Turkish lenders to finance the project increases the likelihood that government and foreign funding should play a larger role in making Erdogan's dream a reality.

Asked if Turkish banks would participate in the financing, Erdogan's spokesman and advisor Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters that the project would certainly attract investors and lenders.

But for most Turkish banks, especially lenders with European sponsors and those involved in syndicated loans, the risks are likely to be too high, the sources say. They said that the adoption of such a large project could limit their ability to carry out further syndicated loans, and there is a risk of torpedoing the project at a later stage.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Central Bank official: Armenia will return to 4% + -1.5% inflation target corridor by year’s end
Yeritsyan added that the fluctuations have a severe impact on the financial system, as almost half of investments in banks are held in the US dollar…
 Armenia Central Bank does not make predictions about national currency fate
The dram has depreciated by 10 percent ever since the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war…
 Ardshinbank upgrades its second branch office in Vagharshapat (PHOTOS)
All this was done to improve the quality of service for both residents and regional businesses...
 Armbusinessbank has participated in information events to raise public awareness
The aim of the competition was to encourage journalists to cover current topics in the financial and banking sector...
 Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering
In a press statement, Chris Vogelzang expressed surprise at the charges against him...
 Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained
He added that an investigation was launched into the fact...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos