Sri Lankan government approves veil ban

The Sri Lankan government has approved a ban on the wearing of veils, including Muslim veils, in public, citing national security concerns, AP reported.
The proposal will now be sent to the Attorney General's office and must be approved by parliament to become law. The government has a majority in parliament and this proposal can be easily accepted.
Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera called the veil a sign of religious extremism and said the ban would improve national security.
The wearing of the burqa was temporarily banned in 2019 following the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 260 people.