Karabakh emergency service also learns from press that Russian servicemen were injured in landmine explosion
Karabakh emergency service also learns from press that Russian servicemen were injured in landmine explosion
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – The reports circulating in the press that the Russian servicemen carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were wounded by a landmine explosion and citing the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations are inaccurate; the service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The news [department] of the service also learned the news from the Armenian press, and it has no other information about it," the message also reads in particular.

Earlier, Armenpress, citing Hunan Tadevosyan, spokesman for the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs, had reported that a car transporting Russian peacekeepers had exploded on a landmine in Artsakh, injuring two peacekeepers.

