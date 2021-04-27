Yerevan continues to submit evidence of Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian monuments to ECHR

Armenia continues to collect pieces of evidence of the destruction and desecration of cultural and religious monuments and submit them to the European Court of Human Rights. This is what Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights Yeghishe Kirakosyan said during today’s conference entitled “Heritage of Artsakh Under Threat: At the Junction of Challenges”. Kirakosyan noted that the destruction of cultural heritage, which is based on ethnic belonging, is a part of genocide, and these processes have continued in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan after the war in 2020. Kirakosyan recalled that Armenia has submitted to the European Court of Human Rights applications to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan and Turkey since the first day of the war that broke out in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).