Armenian ruling party's faction to convene special parliamentary session tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia will convene a special session tomorrow at 11 a.m. This is stated in the announcement posted on the official website of the National Assembly.

The package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Criminal and Administrative Offences Codes and a supplement to the Civil Code, as well as the bill on making an amendment to the Tax Code are on the agenda.

The deputies of the ruling party recommend considering the bills in the first and second readings, without receiving the conclusion of the lead committee.
