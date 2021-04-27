Attorney submits motion to Armenia Prosecutor General with request to lift charge against Meghri mayor

Mayor of Armenia’s Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan’s attorney Gayane Papoyan today submitted a motion to the Prosecutor General with the request to lift the charge brought against her client. This is what Gayane Papoyan informed on her Facebook page, and according to her, the charge is groundless.
The attorney recalled that the courts recorded the absence of substantiated doubt when they were disputing the lawfulness of Zakaryan’s detention and when they were considering the motion for arrest. In her letter, she wrote that the Prosecutor General is simply obliged to act within the scope of the Criminal Procedure Code and lift the overtly phony charge.
Zakaryan was charged with hooliganism after the protests held against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Syunik Province.