Armenia ruling party MP says authorities will have majority of votes in Syunik Province during elections

I’m certain that we will garner the majority of the votes in Syunik Province. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Khachatryan told reporters today, touching upon the question whether the authorities have a chance to garner the majority of votes in Syunik Province.
Asked if people would be pushed by certain forces to come out to the streets and greet Nikol Pashinyan the way they did, if they didn’t have objective complaints about the government, Khachatryan said the following: “There can’t be a situation where people aren’t discontent with the government or the ruling party. There are people who are facing the policy led by the incumbent authorities. They can’t regenerate and do whatever they want to do.”