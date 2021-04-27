Armenia Police: Neither Maral Najarian nor her authorized person has not submitted application for new passport

In regard to the publications entitled “Passport Not Issued To Maral Najarian” spread on the Internet, we inform that neither Maral Najarian, nor anyone authorized by Maral Najarian has submitted a written application to the Passport and Visa Department of the Police of Armenia or territorial police units for issuance of a new passport to Maral Najarian.
The Police told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, at the same time, it is necessary to state that, by law and by a government decision, there is a requirement for a citizen of Armenia to personally apply to obtain a passport.
To obtain a passport, a citizen shall submit an application to the police in the Republic of Armenia and to an embassy or consulate of Armenia in a foreign country. The citizen may receive the printed passport personally and through an authorized person.
Maral Najarian may personally apply to the Passport and Visa Department or territorial subdivisions of the Police of Armenia, or to any diplomatic representation of Armenia, including the Embassy of Lebanon in Armenia to obtain a new passport.
The Police urge to not make unsubstantiated and unreliable statements and not groundlessly speculate the issues of Armenians who were deprived and suffered losses after the war.
Earlier, deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan wrote on her Facebook page that the Passport Department has refused to issue a passport to ex-captive Maral Najarian through an authorized person. According to Zohrabyan, the police said Maral Najarian must personally come from Beirut.