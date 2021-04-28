News
China launches prototype robot capable of netting out space debris
China launches prototype robot capable of netting out space debris
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

A Chinese startup has launched a prototype robot into low Earth orbit that can collect debris left behind by other spaceships using a large network.

According to Xinhua, NEO-01, which also explores deep space to observe small celestial bodies, was launched on a Long March 6 rocket along with several satellites, Reuters reported.

The 30kg robot, developed by Shenzhen-based Origin Space, will pave the way for future asteroid-powered technologies, the company said.

NEO-01 will use the grid to trap space debris and then incinerate it with its electric propulsion system.

Origin Space plans to launch dozens of space telescopes and more spacecraft to achieve the first commercial asteroid mining by 2045.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
