Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss upcoming high-level contacts

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan Sergei Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including upcoming high-level contacts.
According to Russian MFA, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, including the activities of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the vice-prime ministers of the three countries to unblock economic and transport links in the region.