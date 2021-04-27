News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss upcoming high-level contacts
Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss upcoming high-level contacts
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan Sergei Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including upcoming high-level contacts.

According to Russian MFA, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, including the activities of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the vice-prime ministers of the three countries to unblock economic and transport links in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: Armenia army's General Staff deputy chief did the right thing in the given situation
Makinyan informed that Makaryan has...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives Baroness Caroline Cox, says return of Armenian POWs is urgent
Tatoyan called Cox’s attention to the...
 Azerbaijan MFA responds to letter of CoE Commissioner for Human Rights
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan responded...
 Armenian POWs convey video message to their families
According to her, such a means of communication is used for the first time...
 Yerevan continues to submit evidence of Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian monuments to ECHR
Armenia continues to collect pieces of...
 Green Artsakh SNCO director: Aliyev was photographed under our numbered trees
There is a plate attached; it is our numbering…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos