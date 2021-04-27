Armenia FM receives Central American Parliament President

Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian today received the delegation led by President of the Central American Parliament Fanny Carolina Salinas Fernandez, as reported the news service of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Aivazian highly appreciated Fernandez’s visit to Armenia to attend the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and her support to the Armenian people, which is the clear stance of the Central American Parliament on fundamental human rights and universal values.
The parties attached importance to the start of cooperation between the National Assembly of Armenia and the Central American Parliament which will also help foster Armenia’s mutually beneficial cooperation with Central America.
The interlocutors touched upon a broad range of regional stability and security issues. Aivazian highly appreciated the Central American Parliament’s principled position on Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).