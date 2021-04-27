Armenia Ombudsman receives Baroness Caroline Cox, says return of Armenian POWs is urgent

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received Member of the British House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Baroness Caroline Cox, the Office of the Human Rights Defender reported.
The Ombudsman thanked the Baroness for raising the issue of Azerbaijan’s inhuman attitude towards Armenian prisoners of war and the use of banned weapons during the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] before a British government official during a question-and-answer session in the British parliament.
During the meeting, Tatoyan showed evidence of how the Azerbaijani elite encourages Armenophobia and the murder of Armenians. He also stated that the so-called “trophy park” located in Baku and devoted to the war of September-November 2020 serves as evidence of Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy.
Tatoyan called Cox’s attention to the fact that the mannequins of Armenian soldiers at the park are specifically presented in a humiliating situation and that the park is even open for little children. The Ombudsman also touched upon the urgency of the return of Armenian captives being kept in Azerbaijan and stated that Azerbaijan is grossly violating international requirements by referring to the captives as “terrorists” and “saboteurs”.
Tatoyan stated that all the servicemen and civilians of the Armenian side were captured by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the ongoing armed conflict, meaning they are all captives and must be immediately released without any precondition.
Baroness Caroline Cox highly appreciated the work of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, and the parties expressed willingness to expand cooperation.