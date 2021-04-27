US Ambassador: Armenia's CSTO membership limits US military aid

There has long been an interest in reconciliation between Armenia and Turkey, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told RFE/RL.
According to her, this will benefit everyone in the region - Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia. This is a very important question. But some immediate problems need to be addressed in a post-conflict situation.
Answering, the recognition of the Genocide by President Joe Biden may have any legal consequences and the US policy towards Turkey or Armenia will change, the diplomat noted that the Biden administration has made it very clear that the differences between the United States and Turkey must be resolved effectively.
This is an issue in which the Minsk Group can play a very important role, she said adding that although the war was stopped by concrete action, there are many important issues.
Answering the question of whether the United States has lost interest in the region or Russia has become more powerful, given that it was Moscow that managed to stop the war, the diplomat recalled that there were several attempts to achieve a ceasefire, but they did not fail, and the first attempt was made by Russia. “
According to her, this situation cannot be resolved by any country, therefore there is a platform of the Minsk Group co-chairs.
Commenting on the fact that the United States provided military assistance to Baku for hundreds of millions of dollars, the ambassador noted that this is not military assistance, but assistance in the fight against terrorism, which is designed to help Azerbaijan secure its border with Iran, solve anti-terrorist problems that are of concern to the United States. and Azerbaijan.
As for the US military assistance to Armenia, the diplomat recalled that Armenia is a member of the CSTO, and Armenia's membership in this organization imposes very serious restrictions on the military assistance that they can provide. She assured that the United States does not provide Azerbaijan with high technologies within the framework of cooperation in the field of border security or the fight against terrorism.