Big baby born at Yerevan medical center, named after Karabakh war veteran Monte

A newborn baby weighing 5 kg has been checked out of a hospital in Armenia.
“The mother-to-be had some health problems, and this is why doctors paid special attention to her. We knew that she was going to give birth to a big baby, so-called giant. The baby weighs 5 kilos and 100 grams and is 55 cm tall,” Astghik Medical Center’s obstetrician-gynecologist Garegin Minasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parents of the child had waited for five years for the child and have named him Monte.
“We found out the gender of the baby during the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], got excited and decided to name him Monte,” the newborn’s mother, Arus Gevorgyan said.