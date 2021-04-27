News
Wednesday
April 28
Big baby born at Yerevan medical center, named after Karabakh war veteran Monte
Big baby born at Yerevan medical center, named after Karabakh war veteran Monte
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


A newborn baby weighing 5 kg has been checked out of a hospital in Armenia.

“The mother-to-be had some health problems, and this is why doctors paid special attention to her. We knew that she was going to give birth to a big baby, so-called giant. The baby weighs 5 kilos and 100 grams and is 55 cm tall,” Astghik Medical Center’s obstetrician-gynecologist Garegin Minasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parents of the child had waited for five years for the child and have named him Monte.

“We found out the gender of the baby during the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], got excited and decided to name him Monte,” the newborn’s mother, Arus Gevorgyan said.
