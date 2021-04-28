News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia First President’s criticisms taken painfully by parliament majority faction
Newspaper: Armenia First President’s criticisms taken painfully by parliament majority faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The well-informed sources of Zhoghovurd daily report that RA First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s attitude towards the once favorite [political] team [of his] is being hotly discussed for a long time at the NA [National Assembly] [majority] My Step faction.

The thing is that there are many (…) in the faction, for whom it is a great pain that for a long time Ter-Petrosyan has been sharply criticizing—in his articles—their power, and especially RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

We learned from well-informed sources that the segment of My Step [parliament] members who have always been in the team of the first president have started to speak very badly about him in internal discussions, (…) who consider that Ter-Petrosyan is behaving wrongly.

And another segment [of the My Step MPs] believes that this cold war was provoked by Nikol Pashinyan, as the latter was starting virtually all the closed meetings by criticizing Ter-Petrosyan, calling his team "Levon garbage." According to them, this is Ter-Petrosyan's slap to Pashinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ruling party MP says authorities will have majority of votes in Syunik Province during elections
Asked if people would be pushed by...
 Newspaper: Russia’s Putin very offended by Armenia ex-President Sargsyan
How do the Russian authorities treat the current and former Armenian authorities? Which political forces do they "see" at the helm of the authorities?...
 Newspaper: Who will be on top 10 of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's electoral list?
For the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20…
 Armenian President accepts government's resignation
PM Nikol Pashinyan addressed the people Sunday morning...
 Nikol Pashinyan resigns as Armenian PM
He announced that he is stepping down to hold early parliamentary elections..
 Newspaper: Armenia "human rights activists" are engaged in legitimizing authorities’ actions
They changed their behavior after the change of power in 2018…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos