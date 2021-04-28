Newspaper: Armenia First President’s criticisms taken painfully by parliament majority faction

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The well-informed sources of Zhoghovurd daily report that RA First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s attitude towards the once favorite [political] team [of his] is being hotly discussed for a long time at the NA [National Assembly] [majority] My Step faction.
The thing is that there are many (…) in the faction, for whom it is a great pain that for a long time Ter-Petrosyan has been sharply criticizing—in his articles—their power, and especially RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
We learned from well-informed sources that the segment of My Step [parliament] members who have always been in the team of the first president have started to speak very badly about him in internal discussions, (…) who consider that Ter-Petrosyan is behaving wrongly.
And another segment [of the My Step MPs] believes that this cold war was provoked by Nikol Pashinyan, as the latter was starting virtually all the closed meetings by criticizing Ter-Petrosyan, calling his team "Levon garbage." According to them, this is Ter-Petrosyan's slap to Pashinyan.