Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling force, Homeland Party to form bloc?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. It seems that the RPA [the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, led by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan] intends to participate in the snap [parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20], but they have not yet decided in what format.
For a long time, there are discussions and debates within the RPA: to go with a bloc, or alone? And on the matter of a bloc, the matter of going with the [opposition] Homeland Party, led by Artur Vanetsyan, is being discussed.
Opinions [in this regard] are different in the RPA (…).
There are [respective] disagreements in Vanetsyan's [political] team as well (…).