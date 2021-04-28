News
Wednesday
April 28
Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling force, Homeland Party to form bloc?
Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling force, Homeland Party to form bloc?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. It seems that the RPA [the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, led by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan] intends to participate in the snap [parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20], but they have not yet decided in what format.

For a long time, there are discussions and debates within the RPA: to go with a bloc, or alone? And on the matter of a bloc, the matter of going with the [opposition] Homeland Party, led by Artur Vanetsyan, is being discussed.

Opinions [in this regard] are different in the RPA (…).

There are [respective] disagreements in Vanetsyan's [political] team as well (…).
This text available in   Հայերեն
