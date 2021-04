Man tries to smuggle drugs into prison in prosthetic leg

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling force, Homeland Party to form bloc?

Armenian businessman’s son’s murder investigation over in Russia

China launches prototype robot capable of netting out space debris

Space race between two richest people in the world is gaining momentum

Microsoft acknowledges critical Windows error

Israel develops AI super brain for automated attacks on battlefield

Big baby born at Yerevan medical center, named after Karabakh war veteran Monte

Head of village in Armenia's Syunik Province: The men and I are going to control border so villagers can graze cattle

Armenia Police: Neither Maral Najarian nor her authorized person has not submitted application for new passport

Armenia ruling party MP says authorities will have majority of votes in Syunik Province during elections

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan prevented entry of 25 Armenian pilgrims to Dadivank Monastery on Apr. 25

Ian Bremmer: Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide signs of broader break in US-Turkey relations

Australia: Liberal democracies must prepare for war

Attorney submits motion to Armenia Prosecutor General with request to lift charge against Meghri mayor

17 people executed in Egypt in case known in local media as the Kerdasa massacre

Attorney: Armenia army's General Staff deputy chief did the right thing in the given situation

Armenia Ombudsman receives Baroness Caroline Cox, says return of Armenian POWs is urgent

Sri Lankan government approves veil ban

Turkish banks are wary of Erdogan's crazy project

Armenia FM receives Central American Parliament President

John Kerry calls on scientists to lead fight against climate change denial

MEPs vote to revoke Greek MP's immunity

Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss upcoming high-level contacts

Azerbaijan MFA responds to letter of CoE Commissioner for Human Rights

Armenian POWs convey video message to their families

Netanyahu orders Israeli army to remain alert on border with Gaza

Latest on US-Turkey relations after Armenian Genocide recognition; situation in Armenia, 27.04.21 digest

Armenian specialist on Biden's recognition of genocide and Turkey's response

Statue of Armenian architect Karo Halabyan unveiled in Moscow

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of crimes against humanity

Case regarding Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's former executive director inscribed to Yerevan court judge

Yerevan continues to submit evidence of Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian monuments to ECHR

Armenian ruling party's faction to convene special parliamentary session tomorrow

Green Artsakh SNCO director: Aliyev was photographed under our numbered trees

Armenia Central Bank assures there is low risk of terrorism financing, money laundering risk is below average

US Department of Homeland Security to conduct internal audit

Karabakh emergency service also learns from press that Russian servicemen were injured in landmine explosion

Central Bank official: Armenia will return to 4% + -1.5% inflation target corridor by year’s end

Armenia Cassation Court judges host Supreme Judicial Council members

Dollar drops Armenia

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan meets with China ambassador

Azerbaijani military doesn't allow Armenian pilgrims to visit Dadivank

Armenian FM to BBC: Turkey pursues hostile and aggressive policy towards Armenia

France announces EU sanctions for violation of trade agreement by London after Brexit

Armenia minister: Baku is clearly calling for destruction of Armenian values in the occupied territories

Aliyev announces creation of infrastructure on border with Armenia

Armenia Parliament Speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss international recognition of Armenian Genocide, POWs' return

OPEC + monitoring raises its forecast for oil market deficit in 2021

Attorney: Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive Maral Najarian might refuse Armenia passport

Turkey nationalist party leader calls for activating S-400s in response to Biden statement on Armenian Genocide

Armenia revenue committee. Total tax revenues decreased by AMD 16.1bn in first quarter of 2021

Apple to be sued for drowning iPhones

Russian peacekeepers' car blows up in Karabakh, 2 wounded

Armenia official: It's important for world to be aware of destruction of Armenian monuments

National commission for UNESCO: Azerbaijan actions are civilizational revenge against Armenians

Armenia State Revenue Committee on summoning Syunik Province ex-governor's wife to questioning

Artsakh’s Martakert region head: Azerbaijanis withdrew from their advanced positions in Nor Ghazanchi village

Armenian freedom fighter Smbat Hakobyan dies

Village head on environment ministry explanation: Aliyev probably crossed border, was photographed in Armenia

MEP: Europe will achieve release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan if it wants to

Armenia Central Bank does not make predictions about national currency fate

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: PAP will go to snap parliamentary elections on its own

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: It is ungrateful to be offended by one's own people (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijani killed in landmine explosion in Baku-occupied territories of Artsakh

Citizen of Armenia's Masis tries to commit suicide by burning himself

Karabakh official: 2,000 monuments are endangered in territories now occupied by Azerbaijan

Armenia army deputy chief is charged

Finance minister: Fiscal consolidation to be carried out until 2026 to pay back Armenia national debt

4.4km section of Katnajur motorway being repaired with World Bank, Armenia government co-funding

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Pentagon: US does not expect military relations with Turkey to change after Biden recognized Armenian Genocide

US population is up by 22.7 million people in 10 years

Stepanakert apartment resident, 31, found hanged from pipe

595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

MOD: Armenia armed forces will not take part in NATO military exercise

Armenia Public Broadcaster's Council has new member

Deputy governor of Armenia’s Tavush is sacked

World oil prices on the rise

Kuwait sovereign fund to get over $1.8bn per year from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Newspaper: Russia’s Putin very offended by Armenia ex-President Sargsyan

Newspaper: Who will be on top 10 of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's electoral list?

Armenia ombudsman's statement: Azerbaijanis threaten village shepherd, with weapon

Jerusalem Post: Here's how Ankara uses genocide as blackmail

Azerbaijanis move forward 370 meters in Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh

Child from Yerevan's Mary Izmirlian Children's House dies from renal failure

Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh issue

Erdogan calls on Biden to reverse his statement on Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia 2nd President says he's confident that he will win the elections

Armenian opposition MP: Azerbaijanis not returning Armenia passport to Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive

Armenia MOD, India Ambassador discuss military-technical cooperation

Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor on his wife being summoned to and questioned at State Revenue Committee

EU says they do not support redrawing of borders in Western Balkans

UAE calls on Israel to preserve Jerusalem's historical identity

Armenia 3rd President attending event dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary at Yerevan Opera Theater

Armenia President receives Lithuania FM

Armenia MOD receives Canada Ambassador

Turkish lira nears record low after Biden recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenian Catholic Community hopes Arab countries follow Biden's example and recognize the genocide

Turks protest US President Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide in Istanbul