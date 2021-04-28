News
Blinken says Washington will continue to work with Riyadh even after Khashoggi's assassination
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Saudi Arabia will remain a partner of the United States, despite the difficult situation that has developed after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Washington needs to advance its values ​​and interests, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN.

"And beyond that, look – and we’ve talked about this before – we have to think about how we can most effectively advance both our interests and our values. And we – like it or not, we’re going to need to continue to work with Saudi Arabia, which remains a partner in many respects. And one of the things that we’re trying to do, as you know, is bring the war to Yemen to an end. The crown prince is likely to be the leader of that country for a long time in the future. We have to work with leaders around the world who are engaged in conduct that we either object to or, in some cases, find reprehensible," he said.
