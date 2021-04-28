Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader: Incumbent authorities are destined to remain forever clogged in past

For centuries, the subject of key concern for the Armenian society was just to maintain its existence; that is, to survive, stay alive. This is more than a normal behavior for a stateless nation. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, wrote this on Facebook.

"But in 1991, we [Armenians] got the opportunity to be and do more than just exist. By declaring independence and winning the [first Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the early 1990s], we closed the primitive and everyday chapter of having or not having a future. Now our task was much more complicated and multi-layered: to create an efficient and righteous state, a developed economy, a combat-ready army, and so on.

But what happened? A political force came to power in Armenia [in 2018], which returned the Armenian people back to the primitive and everyday task of maintaining existence, having a future or not.

If our course towards the future will pass under the leadership of [acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan and the [ruling] CC [Civil Contract party], then, surely, it is a future of disaster and destruction.

That is, this power is destined to remain forever clogged in the past.

Our people deserve a power that looks ahead and draws its path with its [own] hands," Marukyan added in particular.