Parliament majority leader: Electoral Code amendments’ package is sent to Armenia President’s Office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The package of Electoral Code amendments approved by the Venice Commission has been sent to the Office of the President of Armenia. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA), stated this at Wednesday’s special sitting of the NA, during the discussion of the package of bills on amendments and additions to the Criminal Code.

She assured that, if necessary, My Step was ready to discuss certain details, including taking into account the comments—if any—on the content; but only within the framework of the President's Office.

According to Makunts, they are ready for respective debates any day and at any time.

She added, however, that no response has been received from the President's Office yet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
