Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Key to success is sense of responsibility, discipline

I have never been involved in politics and did not become the NKR [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic] President as a result of being involved in politics. It was just a national liberation movement, and I became president by joining that movement, leading the movement. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters.

"I still do not consider myself a politician. Perhaps we can say a statesman. I have not been involved in politics, I am not a member of any party. I used to be a member of the Communist Party; I left," he said.

Referring to the youth, Kocharyan said that indifference to the domestic policy of the country, to stand aside, not to notice, not to fight can lead to all that which we went through. "What happened was a catastrophe, like a tsunami that affected all areas of our lives. The youth should not stand aside, should be active, fight, and be demanding,” he added.

Asked what the formula for his success is, he said: "The key to success is perhaps the discipline that I have in my character—a sense of responsibility and discipline. If these two meet, success is inevitable."

The next, according to him, is to constantly work on oneself, and to acquire new knowledge.