ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party official’s nephew is arrested

YEREVAN. – The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan on Wednesday granted the petition of the investigative body to arrest Hayk Hekimyan, the nephew of Artsvik Minasyan, a member of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party. Hekimyan's lawyer Benik Galstyan told reporters about this at the court yard.
Galstyan added that this decision of the court will be appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeal.
"The court found that there is a reasonable doubt about the commission of a crime. As grounds for the arrest, it had noted one of the three grounds presented by the investigator: the risk of obstruction [of justice]. I am convinced that the said act is illegal," the lawyer added.
Hayk Hekimyan has been charged under the Criminal Code article on using violence against a representative of the authorities, and along the lines of the criminal case into the protest on April 22 staged outside the Prosecutor General's Office in defense of the detained residents of Syunik Province.
The court, however, had considered Hekimyan's detention as illegal.