Riyadh may sell 1% of Saudi Aramco to foreign investor

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud has said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco amid the projected economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported.
"There are talks now for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company in an important deal that would boost Aramco's sales in ... a major country," the Crown Prince said, without elaborating.
"There are talks with other companies for different stakes, and part of Aramco's shares could be transferred to the (Saudi) Public Investment Fund and a part listed ... on the Saudi bourse," he said in an interview aired by Saudi TV marking the fifth anniversary of Vision 2030.
In 2019, Saudi Aramco conducted the world's largest IPO, as a result of which it placed about 2% of shares and raised almost $ 30 billion. The placement took place on the Tadawul national exchange. The proceeds from the sale came from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.