Arizona bans abortion due to genetic abnormalities in fetus

The governor of the American state of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has signed a law prohibiting abortion solely because of the presence of genetic abnormalities in the fetus, according to the website of the governor's office, RIA Novosti reported.

The exceptions are cases when the fetus has abnormalities incompatible with life or there is a risk to the health and life of the mother. In accordance with the law, before an abortion, a woman must confirm in writing that she does not perform it due to the presence of abnormalities in the fetus. Before the procedure, the doctor must warn the patient that it is against the law to perform an abortion due to race, gender, or genetic abnormality in the child.

The new measure provides for imprisonment as a punishment.

Idaho previously banned abortion in the fifth or sixth week, when the fetus has a heartbeat.

At the federal level, abortion has been allowed since 1973 by a decision of the US Supreme Court. A number of states have passed laws that severely restrict or de facto prohibit abortion altogether.