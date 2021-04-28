Armenia authorities to criminalize disrupting of rallies

YEREVAN. – The changes to the Criminal Code and related laws are linked to the electoral process. Therefore, these changes must be adopted immediately before the snap parliamentary elections in the country, which are scheduled for June 20. Vahagn Hovakimyan, the author of the package of bills on amendments and additions to the Criminal Code and an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, stated this at Wednesday’s special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia during the discussion of this law initiative.

The changes are expected to take effect immediately after the official publication of the law. "This package is necessary for holding free, fair, and more competitive elections in the country. We propose changes that are important for the elections," Hovakimyan said.

The MP is confident that they will be able to organize free, fair, transparent, and competitive elections. He stated from the tribune of the parliament that the aspirations of those to run in the elections will not affect the quality of the elections in any way, and the violators will be brought to justice. The political will of the political majority to hold free, fair, transparent, and competitive elections is unshakable," Hovakimyan said.

To note, the essence of these changes is the imposing of criminal liability for obstructing the election campaign. As many analysts have already stated, the authorities hastily prepared a package of bills after the failure of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Syunik Province, the residents of which drove him out of their communities, accusing him of treason.