News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia legislature approves, in first reading, changes to Criminal Code and related laws
Armenia legislature approves, in first reading, changes to Criminal Code and related laws
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. –At Wednesday’s special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, the MPs passed, in the first reading, a number of legislative initiatives, including the package of bills on additions and amendments to the Criminal Code and related laws.

To note, the essence of these changes is the imposing of criminal liability for obstructing the election campaign. As many analysts have already stated, the authorities hastily prepared a package of bills after the failure of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Syunik Province, the residents of which drove him out of their communities, accusing him of treason.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions, however, did not take part in the respective voting.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos