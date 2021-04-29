News
Thursday
April 29
Armenia President addresses CoE and OSCE Secretaries General with letters regarding Armenian POWs issue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Continuing to call the attention of his international counterparts to the urgent issue of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians being kept in Azerbaijan, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent letters to Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejcinovic Buric and Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Helga Maria Schmid, emphasizing that Armenia anticipates support from its international partners for the speedy return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilians being kept in Azerbaijan, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.

In his letters, the President talked about the war, Azerbaijan’s actions and statements and indicated the work that the Human Rights Defender of Armenia is doing to raise the Armenian side’s concerns and current issues abroad.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
