Armenia opposition party leader is summoned for questioning

YEREVAN. – Artur Vanetsyan, former Director of the National Security Service and leader of the opposition Homeland Party, has been summoned for questioning by the Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Vanetsyan's lawyer, Lusine Sahakyan.

The attorney said that Artur Vanetsyan had been summoned to testify within the framework of preparing the case materials in connection with the alleged “desertion.”

Sahakyan did not elaborate on what Vanetsyan testified. "The existence of that incident has been denied," she said.

"Regarding the leaving of the [combat] positions in [Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh)] Shushi [town], there was a public refutation by people who were aware of whether such an incident had taken place or not. It is obvious that this is a continuation of political persecution and, if a legal process starts, the initiation of a criminal case should be denied," the lawyer added.