Armenia acting FM, newly appointed Ambassador of Japan touch upon regional security issues

Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian today received newly appointed Ambassador of Japan Fukusima Masanori, who presented the copies of his credentials.
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, congratulating the newly appointed Ambassador on assuming office, Aivazian expressed certainty that Ambassador Masanori will contribute to the development of the Armenian-Japanese cooperation in various sectors and enrichment of the bilateral agenda.
Aivazian also expressed his deep gratitude to Japan for the assistance that it provided in fighting against COVID-19 in Armenia and addressing the humanitarian consequences of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression.
The parties also touched upon issues related to regional stability and security.