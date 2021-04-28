News
Armenia acting PM holds regular consultation at regional governor's office of Kotayk Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held a regular consultation at the regional governor’s office of Kotayk Province.

In regard to this, he posted the following on his Facebook page: “I held a regular consultation at the regional governor’s office of Kotayk Province. We touched upon issues related to proportional territorial development, the formation of modern agriculture, including the establishment of intensive gardens, the government’s new initiative to install drop irrigation systems, the promotion of subvention programs and several other issues.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
