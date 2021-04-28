Armenia independent MP says she has offers from all political parties to run in upcoming elections

Court hearing over case of opposition union leader vs Armenia MP postponed

One dollar drops below AMD 520 in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party MP on possibility of applying to Constitutional Court regarding Criminal Code amendments

Armenia MP says territories in which Aliyev took photos were transferred after Dec. 18

Riyadh may sell 1% of Saudi Aramco to foreign investor

Armenia acting PM holds regular consultation at regional governor's office of Kotayk Province

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Coalition with authorities depends on results of upcoming elections

Armenia acting Deputy PM receives Iran Ambassador

Armenia acting FM, newly appointed Ambassador of Japan touch upon regional security issues

Armenia ex-President: I myself will ask not to vote for me to those who do not want to work

Bright Armenia Party MP: Authorities intend to deprive opposition of means to run in elections

Armenia opposition party leader is summoned for questioning

Armenia 2nd President: Opening border with Turkey will hit our agriculture hard

Azerbaijanis advance in territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh's Martakert again, negotiations underway

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: These authorities have mind-boggling characteristic

Ardshinbank offers a more convenient way to get fast money transfers

Armenia legislature approves, in first reading, changes to Criminal Code and related laws

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: Why am I coming back now?

Armenia authorities to criminalize disrupting of rallies

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Key to success is sense of responsibility, discipline

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party official’s nephew is arrested

Iranian FM summoned to Mejlis to explain leak of secret interview

Freedom House report: Armenia's score declined for the first time since the revolution

Artsakh President: Armenia political forces had considered ending war in early October a treachery

Parliament majority leader: Electoral Code amendments’ package is sent to Armenia President’s Office

Body found in burnt house in Armenia village is identified

Armenia authorities imposing criminal liability for several violations

Nine new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

808 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader: Incumbent authorities are destined to remain forever clogged in past

Armenia parliament holding special session

Retired generals threaten Macron with coup over Islamization of France

More than 65 Congress members call on House of Representatives to provide $100mn in US aid for Armenia, Artsakh

Burnt body found in Armenia village house

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Armenia First President’s criticisms taken painfully by parliament majority faction

Twitter trying to decide on way to moderate world leaders’ publications

Man tries to smuggle drugs into prison in prosthetic leg

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling force, Homeland Party to form bloc?

Armenian businessman’s son’s murder investigation over in Russia

China launches prototype robot capable of netting out space debris

Space race between two richest people in the world is gaining momentum

Microsoft acknowledges critical Windows error

Israel develops AI super brain for automated attacks on battlefield

Big baby born at Yerevan medical center, named after Karabakh war veteran Monte

Head of village in Armenia's Syunik Province: The men and I are going to control border so villagers can graze cattle

Armenia Police: Neither Maral Najarian nor her authorized person has not submitted application for new passport

Armenia ruling party MP says authorities will have majority of votes in Syunik Province during elections

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan prevented entry of 25 Armenian pilgrims to Dadivank Monastery on Apr. 25

Ian Bremmer: Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide signs of broader break in US-Turkey relations

US Ambassador: Armenia's CSTO membership limits US military aid

Australia: Liberal democracies must prepare for war

Attorney submits motion to Armenia Prosecutor General with request to lift charge against Meghri mayor

17 people executed in Egypt in case known in local media as the Kerdasa massacre

Attorney: Armenia army's General Staff deputy chief did the right thing in the given situation

Armenia Ombudsman receives Baroness Caroline Cox, says return of Armenian POWs is urgent

Sri Lankan government approves veil ban

Turkish banks are wary of Erdogan's crazy project

Armenia FM receives Central American Parliament President

John Kerry calls on scientists to lead fight against climate change denial

MEPs vote to revoke Greek MP's immunity

Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss upcoming high-level contacts

Azerbaijan MFA responds to letter of CoE Commissioner for Human Rights

Armenian POWs convey video message to their families

Netanyahu orders Israeli army to remain alert on border with Gaza

Latest on US-Turkey relations after Armenian Genocide recognition; situation in Armenia, 27.04.21 digest

Armenian specialist on Biden's recognition of genocide and Turkey's response

Statue of Armenian architect Karo Halabyan unveiled in Moscow

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of crimes against humanity

Case regarding Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's former executive director inscribed to Yerevan court judge

Yerevan continues to submit evidence of Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian monuments to ECHR

Armenian ruling party's faction to convene special parliamentary session tomorrow

Green Artsakh SNCO director: Aliyev was photographed under our numbered trees

Armenia Central Bank assures there is low risk of terrorism financing, money laundering risk is below average

US Department of Homeland Security to conduct internal audit

Karabakh emergency service also learns from press that Russian servicemen were injured in landmine explosion

Central Bank official: Armenia will return to 4% + -1.5% inflation target corridor by year’s end

Armenia Cassation Court judges host Supreme Judicial Council members

Dollar drops Armenia

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan meets with China ambassador

Azerbaijani military doesn't allow Armenian pilgrims to visit Dadivank

Armenian FM to BBC: Turkey pursues hostile and aggressive policy towards Armenia

France announces EU sanctions for violation of trade agreement by London after Brexit

Armenia minister: Baku is clearly calling for destruction of Armenian values in the occupied territories

Aliyev announces creation of infrastructure on border with Armenia

Armenia Parliament Speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss international recognition of Armenian Genocide, POWs' return

OPEC + monitoring raises its forecast for oil market deficit in 2021

Attorney: Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive Maral Najarian might refuse Armenia passport

Turkey nationalist party leader calls for activating S-400s in response to Biden statement on Armenian Genocide

Armenia revenue committee. Total tax revenues decreased by AMD 16.1bn in first quarter of 2021

Apple to be sued for drowning iPhones

Russian peacekeepers' car blows up in Karabakh, 2 wounded

Armenia official: It's important for world to be aware of destruction of Armenian monuments

National commission for UNESCO: Azerbaijan actions are civilizational revenge against Armenians

Armenia State Revenue Committee on summoning Syunik Province ex-governor's wife to questioning

Artsakh’s Martakert region head: Azerbaijanis withdrew from their advanced positions in Nor Ghazanchi village

Armenian freedom fighter Smbat Hakobyan dies

Village head on environment ministry explanation: Aliyev probably crossed border, was photographed in Armenia

MEP: Europe will achieve release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan if it wants to