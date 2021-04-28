News
Wednesday
April 28
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
News
Armenia independent MP says she has offers from all political parties to run in upcoming elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


When I decide for myself whether I want to stay in politics or not, that’s when I’ll choose one of the political parties that I’ll run with in the upcoming elections. This is what deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Taguhi Tovmasyan told reporters today.

Asked if she already has received offers from political parties, the MP said she has offers from all political parties.

In response to the specifying question if there are also offers from the political parties in parliament (Prosperous Armenia Party and Bright Armenia Party), Tovmasyan told reporters she had already answered the question about offers.
