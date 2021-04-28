Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Coalition with authorities depends on results of upcoming elections

We’re not considering the formation of a coalition at the moment since it depends on the results of the upcoming elections. This is what deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Iveta Tonoyan told reporters today.

According to her, Prosperous Armenia Party hopes to garner the majority of votes on its own. “Our political party is almost done preparing the election platform and forming the lists. Leader of the political party Gagik Tsarukyan is personally involved in the efforts,” Tonoyan added.

Tonoyan said Prosperous Armenia Party will nominate Gagik Tsarukyan for Prime Minister in the elections to be held on June 20 with the hope to win the elections.

As for the special parliamentary session to be held on May 3 during which the election of Prime Minister will be determined, Tonoyan said there won’t be surprised and Prosperous Armenia Party won’t nominate a candidate. “We don’t have any agreement with the authorities, and those who blame our political party for taking actions based on other agendas. As far as the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement is concerned, we actively participated in the demonstrations until the last day and always said the rallies and preparation for the elections are no problem,” she concluded.