Armenia MP says territories in which Aliyev took photos were transferred after Dec. 18

The Pine Grove, which President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited, is located in the territories that were transferred after December 18, 2020. This is what independent MP of the National Assembly of Armenia Anna Grigoryan told reporters today.

According to her, even though the Armenian side hasn’t ceded new positions, it’s strange that the Prime Minister hasn’t made any statement on security in Syunik Province after Aliyev’s visit. Grigoryan views Pashinyan’s visit to the house of a resident of Syunik Province inadmissible since this has a psychological impact on people. She also emphasized that the statement that people came out to the streets to protest and that those actions are targeted against a particular person are part of a false agenda.

“There was no organized group. I know the moods of the people living there. If Pashinyan was able to solve their problems, he would have solved them when concessions were being made in regard to the Kapan-Goris and Kapan-Tchakaten roads,” Grigoryan concluded.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Director of Green Artsakh Biosphere Complex SNCO Vahram Hayrapetyan stated that the Aliyevs’ photo was taken at the Pine Grove Reserve of the Green Artsakh Biosphere Complex SNCO, which lies in the territory of Kovsakan (Zangelan).