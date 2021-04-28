Prosperous Armenia Party MP on possibility of applying to Constitutional Court regarding Criminal Code amendments

Prosperous Armenia Party has neither considered nor discussed the possibility of joining the opposition Bright Armenia Party in applying to the Constitutional Court to determine the constitutionality of the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Criminal Code and related laws (proposed by the ruling My Step bloc) with the requirements of the Constitution. This is what deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Iveta Tonoyan told reporters at the National Assembly today.

Prosperous Armenia Party will need 27 votes of its deputies to apply to the Constitutional Court, but it only has 23 votes. If Prosperous Armenia Party decides to apply to the Constitutional Court, it will need Bright Armenia Party’s support. Both opposition factions have only 40 deputies altogether.

The main essence of the amendments is the establishment of criminal liability for hindering the election campaign. As analysts have already mentioned, the authorities urgently drafted bills after acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Syunik Province, the residents of which drove him away and accused him of treason.