Karabakh Prosecutor General's Office's clarification regarding mansion of ex-chief of Armenia army's General Staff

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has issued a statement on the results of verification of the disseminated information regarding the mansion of Movses Hakobyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former Chief Military Inspector of Armenia, as reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The statement reads as follows:
“On March 29, 2021, the Prosecutor General’s Office received an application regarding the widely disseminated information about the purchase of the mansion of former commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Movses Hakobyan in Stepanakert from the owner and donation to the owner through the procedure for donation upon a government decision, and petitioned to verify the information and the lawfulness of the transactions.
Based on the results of the inspection conducted by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the following was established:
A land had been allocated to Hakobyan in Stepanakert upon a government decision, the municipality of Stepanakaert had granted a construction permit for construction of a house, Hakobyan had applied to the State Committee of the Real Estate Cadastre of Artsakh, and his right of ownership over the mansion built on the mentioned land was registered by the territorial subdivision of the Committee in Stepanakert.
Based on the documents included in the cadastre case, there has not been any change in the right of ownership over the residential mansion belonging to Hakobyan, it hasn’t been purchased by the government or any other entity and hasn’t been an object for alienation.
From the responses given to the inquiries of the Ministry of Finance of Artsakh and the Artsakh Investment Fund it follows that funds have never been allocated to Hakobyan for construction of the mentioned mansion, compensation for the expenses made or for any other purpose related to that.”