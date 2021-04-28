News
One dollar drops below AMD 520 in Armenia
One dollar drops below AMD 520 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 519.81/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.48 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 627.20 (down by AMD 0.58), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 722.47 (down by AMD 0.51), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.95 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 439.28, AMD 29,817.21 and AMD 20,773.36, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
