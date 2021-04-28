News
Wednesday
April 28
News
Wednesday
April 28
Court hearing over case of opposition union leader vs Armenia MP postponed
Court hearing over case of opposition union leader vs Armenia MP postponed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today postponed the first court hearing over the case of leader of the opposition Adekvad Union Artur Danielyan.

The prosecution hadn’t shown up to the court hearing and had submitted to the court an application stating that it couldn’t show up since it was busy with another case.

Danielyan is charged with commission of hooliganism by grossly and deliberately disturbing public order and being disrespectful towards a person, along with the use of violence against the person.

Signature to not leave the country has been chosen as a pre-trial measure for him.

The case regards the incident that took place between Danielyan and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan.
Հայերեն
