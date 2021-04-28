News
First court session of 2 mercenary terrorists involved in hostilities against Artsakh scheduled for May 4
First court session of 2 mercenary terrorists involved in hostilities against Artsakh scheduled for May 4
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The first court hearing of the two mercenary terrorists involved in the recent hostilities against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will take place on May 4 at the court of first instance of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing at the aforesaid court, the latter upheld the pretrial measure of arrest that was imposed against these two mercenary terrorists.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
