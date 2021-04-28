Armenia Parliament Speaker holds working discussion with Swedish and British Ambassadors and UNDP representative

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today held a working discussion with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland John Gallagher and UNDP acting Resident Representative Mihaela Stojkoska.
As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, the attendees discussed the course of implementation of the Modern Parliament for a Modern Armenia program, which is aimed at building the institutional capabilities of the National Assembly. The future steps to be taken within the framework of the program were earmarked.
Ararat Mirzoyan expressed certainty that the cooperation with the partners within the framework of this and other programs will continue when the new convocation of the National Assembly launches its activities after the snap parliamentary elections to be held in June.