News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian and Russian Security Councils' Secretaries meet
Armenian and Russian Security Councils' Secretaries meet
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay Patrushev today met on the sidelines of the session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, as reported the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.

The parties highlighted the special relations and intensive contacts between the leaders of Armenia and Russia and attached importance to the development of cooperation between Armenia and Russia with regard to the defense ministries and special services.

In the context of ensuring of the security environment, Grigoryan touched upon the large-scale reforms underway within the Armed Forces of Armenia and attached importance to the mutually beneficial cooperation between the armies of both countries, taking into consideration the strategic and allied nature of the relations.

In his turn, Patrushev attached importance to the operations of the Russian peacekeeping forces inn Nagorno-Karabakh which are helping make it possible to restore normal life in Nagorno-Karabakh and underscored the need for development of regional infrastructures.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed the 2021-22 Plan for Cooperation between the Offices of the Security Councils of Armenia and Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Statue of Armenian architect Karo Halabyan unveiled in Moscow
Among other speakers were...
 Russian embassy: Armenia, Russia have very wide field of cooperation
The issue of sovereignty must be viewed through the prism of intervention by our Western partners, said Russia's Chargé d'Affaires to Armenia…
 Putin and Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
An exchange of views was held on topical topics of bilateral cooperation...
 Security Council Secretary: Armenia looks forward to creating powerful army with Russia's help
According to him, Yerevan has already...
 Armenia parliament speaker has telephone talk with Russia State Duma chairman
They agreed to continue the dialogue which was scheduled…
 Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador
Tsarukyan added that there are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos