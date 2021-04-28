Armenian and Russian Security Councils' Secretaries meet

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay Patrushev today met on the sidelines of the session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, as reported the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.
The parties highlighted the special relations and intensive contacts between the leaders of Armenia and Russia and attached importance to the development of cooperation between Armenia and Russia with regard to the defense ministries and special services.
In the context of ensuring of the security environment, Grigoryan touched upon the large-scale reforms underway within the Armed Forces of Armenia and attached importance to the mutually beneficial cooperation between the armies of both countries, taking into consideration the strategic and allied nature of the relations.
In his turn, Patrushev attached importance to the operations of the Russian peacekeeping forces inn Nagorno-Karabakh which are helping make it possible to restore normal life in Nagorno-Karabakh and underscored the need for development of regional infrastructures.
During the meeting, the parties confirmed the 2021-22 Plan for Cooperation between the Offices of the Security Councils of Armenia and Russia.