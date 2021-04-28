Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution sends letter of thanks to Armenia President

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Sayyid Ali Khamenei has sent a letter of thanks to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in response to the congratulatory message that the President of Armenia conveyed on the occasion of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.
The letter particularly states the following:
“I hope the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia grow further and become stronger, taking into consideration the ancient ties between the two countries and the existing capacities to ensure common interests, strengthen regional and international peace and security and establish world peace.”