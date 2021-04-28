Turkey signs deal to import 50,000,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Turkish Minister of Health Fahretin Koca says Turkey has signed a deal to import 50,000,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which will start being supplied in May.
To date, Turkey has used COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Pfizer and BioNTech and has already vaccinated 22,000,000 citizens (13,055,000 people have received the first dose).
Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had declared that Turkish pharmaceutical companies will produce the Sputnik V vaccine in their factories.