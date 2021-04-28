News
Armenia opposition party leader files civil claim against independent MP Arman Babajanyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Leader of the Armenia Being Reborn Party Vahe Hakobyan has filed a civil claim against deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Babajanyan, Hakobyan’s attorney Erik Aleksanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The Facebook post reads as follows:

“TODAY A CIVIL CLAIM WAS FILED AGAINST DEPUTY OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ARMAN BABAJANYAN obliging to refute the information about former governor of Syunik Province, current leader of the Armenia Being Reborn Party Vahe Hakobyan deemed to be defamation, obliging him to apologize for the offense and promulgate the verdict and demanding levy of the amount to compensate for the statements derogating business reputation.

Let us inform the public that during today’s session held in the National Assembly, Arman Babajanyan made statements that are certainly defamatory and contain elements of offense.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
