8 Armenian political parties issue statement stating that Nikol Pashinyan can't be PM

Antony Blinken: Biden didn't try to cast blame on Turkey when he talked about the Armenian Genocide

PSG-Manchester City: 1-0 (first half)

Senior U.S. delegation headed to Middle East to hold talks over Iran nuclear deal

Blinken holds talks with Aliyev, states need for OSCE Minsk Group's continuing efforts for Karabakh conflict settlement

Anonymous citizens desecrate statue of Gandhi in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

19-year-old Yerevan citizen tries to jump off 14th floor of building, suicide attempt prevented

Armenia's forests also affected by use of white phosphorus munitions during Karabakh war

Iran intends to increase trade turnover with Turkey to $30,000,000,000

Armenia 3rd President on incumbent authorities, calls them 'jackals', not 'wolf stranglers'

Armenia President doesn't have power to comment on lawfulness of PM's term of office after resignation

Turkey signs deal to import 50,000,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

His Holiness Aram I thanks US President for calling Armenian Genocide by its name

Armenia opposition party leader files civil claim against independent MP Arman Babajanyan

Karabakh President meets with MFA personnel

Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution sends letter of thanks to Armenia President

Armenia Ambassador to US: Turkey continues its genocidal policy towards Republic of Armenia

Armenian MP: Armenia is a bastion of democracy in the region

Russian hockey team's four-time world champion commits suicide

Armenia legislature approves amendments to Criminal Code and related laws in second and final reading

Armenian and Russian Security Councils' Secretaries meet

Armenia parliament majority submits new bill to revoke customs privileges for Meghri mayor's family's warehouse

Armenian POWs in Baku send video message to families, latest on COVID-19 in Armenia, Apr. 28 digest

Japan to protest China over engraving cartoon

Blinken says Washington will continue to work with Riyadh even after Khashoggi's assassination

Armenia independent MPs intend to set up ethics committee to consider PM's brother-in-law's statement

Britney Spears shows her slim body in a bikini

Armenia health minister: 2 pregnant women with COVID-19 transferred to hospital in extremely critical condition

Armenia Parliament Speaker holds working discussion with Swedish and British Ambassadors and UNDP representative

Armenia acting deputy PM, acting health minister get vaccinated against coronavirus, with AstraZeneca

Karabakh Prosecutor General's Office's clarification regarding mansion of ex-chief of Armenia army's General Staff

First court session of 2 mercenary terrorists involved in hostilities against Artsakh scheduled for May 4

Armenia independent MP says she has offers from all political parties to run in upcoming elections

FC Astana win after Armenia national team's striker Tigran Barseghyan scores goal

Court hearing over case of opposition union leader vs Armenia MP postponed

One dollar drops below AMD 520 in Armenia

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer becomes mom

Prosperous Armenia Party MP on possibility of applying to Constitutional Court regarding Criminal Code amendments

Armenia MP says territories in which Aliyev took photos were transferred after Dec. 18

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: I keep in touch with Manchester United players

Riyadh may sell 1% of Saudi Aramco to foreign investor

Armenia acting PM holds regular consultation at regional governor's office of Kotayk Province

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Coalition with authorities depends on results of upcoming elections

1 in 4 people face side effects after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Armenia acting Deputy PM receives Iran Ambassador

Armenia acting FM, newly appointed Ambassador of Japan touch upon regional security issues

Armenia ex-President: I myself will ask not to vote for me to those who do not want to work

Bright Armenia Party MP: Authorities intend to deprive opposition of means to run in elections

Armenia opposition party leader is summoned for questioning

Armenia 2nd President: Opening border with Turkey will hit our agriculture hard

Azerbaijanis advance in territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh's Martakert again, negotiations underway

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: These authorities have mind-boggling characteristic

Ardshinbank offers a more convenient way to get fast money transfers

Armenia legislature approves, in first reading, changes to Criminal Code and related laws

Argentine club plays in kit dedicated to 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: Why am I coming back now?

Armenia authorities to criminalize disrupting of rallies

Why shouldn't you bathe your children too often?

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Key to success is sense of responsibility, discipline

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party official’s nephew is arrested

Officially: Floyd Mayweather will be back on May 6

Iranian FM summoned to Mejlis to explain leak of secret interview

Freedom House report: Armenia's score declined for the first time since the revolution

Artsakh President: Armenia political forces had considered ending war in early October a treachery

Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to perform at 'VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World'

Parliament majority leader: Electoral Code amendments’ package is sent to Armenia President’s Office

Body found in burnt house in Armenia village is identified

Armenia authorities imposing criminal liability for several violations

Nine new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

808 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Scientists find way to kill COVID-19 in few seconds

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader: Incumbent authorities are destined to remain forever clogged in past

Armenia parliament holding special session

New European champion Artur Davtyan returns home with Armenian squad

Retired generals threaten Macron with coup over Islamization of France

More than 65 Congress members call on House of Representatives to provide $100mn in US aid for Armenia, Artsakh

Burnt body found in Armenia village house

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Armenia First President’s criticisms taken painfully by parliament majority faction

Twitter trying to decide on way to moderate world leaders’ publications

PSG vs Manchester City: Bookmakers' view

Man tries to smuggle drugs into prison in prosthetic leg

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling force, Homeland Party to form bloc?

Armenian businessman’s son’s murder investigation over in Russia

China launches prototype robot capable of netting out space debris

Space race between two richest people in the world is gaining momentum

Microsoft acknowledges critical Windows error

European Champion Artur Davtyan returns to Yerevan

Champions League: Chelsea vs Real clash 1-1

Israel develops AI super brain for automated attacks on battlefield

Armenia national squad to return home with silver medal from European Grappling Championship

Real Madrid-Chelsea: After first half

Big baby born at Yerevan medical center, named after Karabakh war veteran Monte

Head of village in Armenia's Syunik Province: The men and I are going to control border so villagers can graze cattle

Armenia Police: Neither Maral Najarian nor her authorized person has not submitted application for new passport

Armenia ruling party MP says authorities will have majority of votes in Syunik Province during elections

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan prevented entry of 25 Armenian pilgrims to Dadivank Monastery on Apr. 25

Ian Bremmer: Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide signs of broader break in US-Turkey relations

US Ambassador: Armenia's CSTO membership limits US military aid

Australia: Liberal democracies must prepare for war