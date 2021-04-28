19-year-old Yerevan citizen tries to jump off 14th floor of building, suicide attempt prevented

Today at 5:38 p.m. the National Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received an alarm according to which a citizen wanted to commit suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
A firefighting-rescue squad of the Yerevan Rescue Department, an operative group of the National Center for Crisis Management and an on-duty psychologist of the Psychological Support Division left for the scene of the incident and found out that the 19-year-old citizen had tried to jump off the balcony of the apartment.
Rescuers prevented the suicide attempt, and the on-duty psychologist provided psychological support to the citizen who was transferred to the central police station.