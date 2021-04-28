News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Senior U.S. delegation headed to Middle East to hold talks over Iran nuclear deal
Senior U.S. delegation headed to Middle East to hold talks over Iran nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

A team of U.S. envoys is traveling to the Middle East this week for talks with key allies, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, amid simmering concerns in the region about President Joe Biden’s attempt to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, Reuters reports.

“A senior interagency delegation will be traveling over the coming week to discuss a number of important matters related to U.S. national security and ongoing efforts toward a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East region,” the official said.

The delegation will be led by Brett McGurk, the White House National Security Council’s Middle East policy coordinator, and State Department counselor Derek Chollett, a source familiar with the trip said.

While the final itinerary was unclear, there were tentative plans for the team to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan. Bloomberg News was first to report the news of the trip.

Many U.S. allies in the region are troubled by Biden’s attempt to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, fearing a resumption of the accord may eventually allow Tehran to acquire atomic weapons that would leave them vulnerable to Iranian intimidation or military threat.

“They were vehemently against the deal and going right back into it is something that would alarm them,” said a former senior administration official.

Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia began a third round of meetings in Vienna this week aimed at agreeing on steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranian MFA reports on progress in talks on nuclear deal in Vienna
Iranian authorities will not rush to negotiate a nuclear deal...
 Israel's intelligence services believe that talks in Vienna will lead to US return to Iranian nuclear deal
The Israeli government is very concerned about the return of the United...
 Iran receives 1st batch of uranium enriched to 60%
The chairman of the Mejlis (parliament) of the country, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, tweeted...
 Khamenei says US proposals about nuclear deal are offensive
On March 10, US Secretary of State...
 IAEA inspectors visit Natanz nuclear site in Iran
The Iranian side announced on April 11 that an accident was recorded...
 Tehran says US must end economic terror against Iran
Tehran called on US President Joe Biden to end the policy of economic terror against Iran...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos