Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held Thursday, Friday
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held Thursday, Friday
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

A face-to-face meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council—with the participation of the heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries, including Armenia, of the EEU observer countries Moldova, Cuba and Uzbekistan, and the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission—will take place in Kazan, Russia, on Thursday and Friday.

The attendees will discuss numerous matters.

Also, it is planned to approve at this meeting the main domains of industrial cooperation within the EEU until 2025.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
