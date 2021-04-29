Armenia’s Pashinyan heading for Russia on working visit

US calls on Turkey to refrain from further purchasing of weapons, military equipment from Russia

Armenia interim government holding Cabinet meeting

Newspaper: Entry threshold to change before Armenia forthcoming snap parliamentary elections?

Newspaper: Some Armenia people-parties to carry out anti-propaganda against ex-President Kocharyan

Republic Party to run alone in Armenia snap parliamentary elections

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held Thursday, Friday

Arizona bans abortion due to genetic abnormalities in fetus

Armenia President addresses CoE and OSCE Secretaries General with letters regarding Armenian POWs issue

8 Armenian political parties issue statement stating that Nikol Pashinyan can't be acting PM

Antony Blinken: Biden didn't try to cast blame on Turkey when he talked about the Armenian Genocide

Senior U.S. delegation headed to Middle East to hold talks over Iran nuclear deal

Blinken holds talks with Aliyev, states need for OSCE Minsk Group's continuing efforts for Karabakh conflict settlement

Anonymous citizens desecrate statue of Gandhi in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

19-year-old Yerevan citizen tries to jump off 14th floor of building, suicide attempt prevented

Armenia's forests also affected by use of white phosphorus munitions during Karabakh war

Iran intends to increase trade turnover with Turkey to $30,000,000,000

Armenia 3rd President on incumbent authorities, calls them 'jackals', not 'wolf stranglers'

Armenia President doesn't have power to comment on lawfulness of PM's term of office after resignation

Turkey signs deal to import 50,000,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

His Holiness Aram I thanks US President for calling Armenian Genocide by its name

Armenia opposition party leader files civil claim against independent MP Arman Babajanyan

Karabakh President meets with MFA personnel

Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution sends letter of thanks to Armenia President

Armenia Ambassador to US: Turkey continues its genocidal policy towards Republic of Armenia

Armenian MP: Armenia is a bastion of democracy in the region

Armenia legislature approves amendments to Criminal Code and related laws in second and final reading

Armenian and Russian Security Councils' Secretaries meet

Armenia parliament majority submits new bill to revoke customs privileges for Meghri mayor's family's warehouse

Armenian POWs in Baku send video message to families, latest on COVID-19 in Armenia, Apr. 28 digest

Japan to protest China over engraving cartoon

Blinken says Washington will continue to work with Riyadh even after Khashoggi's assassination

Armenia independent MPs intend to set up ethics committee to consider PM's brother-in-law's statement

Armenia Parliament Speaker holds working discussion with Swedish and British Ambassadors and UNDP representative

Karabakh Prosecutor General's Office's clarification regarding mansion of ex-chief of Armenia army's General Staff

First court session of 2 mercenary terrorists involved in hostilities against Artsakh scheduled for May 4

Armenia independent MP says she has offers from all political parties to run in upcoming elections

Court hearing over case of opposition union leader vs Armenia MP postponed

One dollar drops below AMD 520 in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party MP on possibility of applying to Constitutional Court regarding Criminal Code amendments

Armenia MP says territories in which Aliyev took photos were transferred after Dec. 18

Riyadh may sell 1% of Saudi Aramco to foreign investor

Armenia acting PM holds regular consultation at regional governor's office of Kotayk Province

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Coalition with authorities depends on results of upcoming elections

Armenia acting Deputy PM receives Iran Ambassador

Armenia acting FM, newly appointed Ambassador of Japan touch upon regional security issues

Armenia ex-President: I myself will ask not to vote for me to those who do not want to work

Bright Armenia Party MP: Authorities intend to deprive opposition of means to run in elections

Armenia opposition party leader is summoned for questioning

Armenia 2nd President: Opening border with Turkey will hit our agriculture hard

Azerbaijanis advance in territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh's Martakert again, negotiations underway

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: These authorities have mind-boggling characteristic

Ardshinbank offers a more convenient way to get fast money transfers

Armenia legislature approves, in first reading, changes to Criminal Code and related laws

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: Why am I coming back now?

Armenia authorities to criminalize disrupting of rallies

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Key to success is sense of responsibility, discipline

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party official’s nephew is arrested

Iranian FM summoned to Mejlis to explain leak of secret interview

Freedom House report: Armenia's score declined for the first time since the revolution

Artsakh President: Armenia political forces had considered ending war in early October a treachery

Parliament majority leader: Electoral Code amendments’ package is sent to Armenia President’s Office

Body found in burnt house in Armenia village is identified

Armenia authorities imposing criminal liability for several violations

Nine new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

808 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader: Incumbent authorities are destined to remain forever clogged in past

Armenia parliament holding special session

Retired generals threaten Macron with coup over Islamization of France

More than 65 Congress members call on House of Representatives to provide $100mn in US aid for Armenia, Artsakh

Burnt body found in Armenia village house

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Armenia First President’s criticisms taken painfully by parliament majority faction

Twitter trying to decide on way to moderate world leaders’ publications

Man tries to smuggle drugs into prison in prosthetic leg

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling force, Homeland Party to form bloc?

Armenian businessman’s son’s murder investigation over in Russia

China launches prototype robot capable of netting out space debris

Space race between two richest people in the world is gaining momentum

Microsoft acknowledges critical Windows error

Israel develops AI super brain for automated attacks on battlefield

Big baby born at Yerevan medical center, named after Karabakh war veteran Monte

Head of village in Armenia's Syunik Province: The men and I are going to control border so villagers can graze cattle

Armenia Police: Neither Maral Najarian nor her authorized person has not submitted application for new passport

Armenia ruling party MP says authorities will have majority of votes in Syunik Province during elections

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan prevented entry of 25 Armenian pilgrims to Dadivank Monastery on Apr. 25

Ian Bremmer: Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide signs of broader break in US-Turkey relations

US Ambassador: Armenia's CSTO membership limits US military aid

Australia: Liberal democracies must prepare for war

Attorney submits motion to Armenia Prosecutor General with request to lift charge against Meghri mayor

17 people executed in Egypt in case known in local media as the Kerdasa massacre

Attorney: Armenia army's General Staff deputy chief did the right thing in the given situation

Armenia Ombudsman receives Baroness Caroline Cox, says return of Armenian POWs is urgent

Sri Lankan government approves veil ban

Turkish banks are wary of Erdogan's crazy project

Armenia FM receives Central American Parliament President

John Kerry calls on scientists to lead fight against climate change denial

MEPs vote to revoke Greek MP's immunity

Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss upcoming high-level contacts

Azerbaijan MFA responds to letter of CoE Commissioner for Human Rights