News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Entry threshold to change before Armenia forthcoming snap parliamentary elections?
Newspaper: Entry threshold to change before Armenia forthcoming snap parliamentary elections?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The large package of amendments to the Electoral Code, which was subjected to the examination by the Venice Commission, will soon be submitted to the parliament for discussion; however, they will adopt the Code, but will write that it comes into force as of January 1, 2022.

Although the authorities wanted to make a change to the threshold for entering the parliament in the June 20 snap elections—lowering [it] and making 4 percent for the parties, whereas raising [it] and making 8 percent for the blocs—, they most likely cannot do so before these elections, as on the one hand, the Venice Commission has given the green light to lower the threshold, on the other hand, stressed that the deteriorating norm—raising the threshold—is not encouraged in the period immediately preceding the elections.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Some Armenia people-parties to carry out anti-propaganda against ex-President Kocharyan
In terms of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections…
 Newspaper: Armenia First President’s criticisms taken painfully by parliament majority faction
The well-informed sources report that…
 Armenia ruling party MP says authorities will have majority of votes in Syunik Province during elections
Asked if people would be pushed by...
 Newspaper: Russia’s Putin very offended by Armenia ex-President Sargsyan
How do the Russian authorities treat the current and former Armenian authorities? Which political forces do they "see" at the helm of the authorities?...
 Newspaper: Who will be on top 10 of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's electoral list?
For the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20…
 Armenian President accepts government's resignation
PM Nikol Pashinyan addressed the people Sunday morning...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos