Newspaper: Entry threshold to change before Armenia forthcoming snap parliamentary elections?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The large package of amendments to the Electoral Code, which was subjected to the examination by the Venice Commission, will soon be submitted to the parliament for discussion; however, they will adopt the Code, but will write that it comes into force as of January 1, 2022.
Although the authorities wanted to make a change to the threshold for entering the parliament in the June 20 snap elections—lowering [it] and making 4 percent for the parties, whereas raising [it] and making 8 percent for the blocs—, they most likely cannot do so before these elections, as on the one hand, the Venice Commission has given the green light to lower the threshold, on the other hand, stressed that the deteriorating norm—raising the threshold—is not encouraged in the period immediately preceding the elections.